11 containment zones declared in Andhra's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Sunday announced 11 new containment zones in Guntur district to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new zones include Bhatluru village in Sattenapalli mandal, Jampani (Vemuru), Pyaparru (Amruthaluru), Addepalli (Bhattiprolu), Itikampadu (Ponnur), Satulur (Nadendla), Kolanukonda and Kunchanapalli (Tadepalli), Subhani Nagar (Chilakaluripet), Kathepalli (Repalle) and Parasa (Pedakurapadu).

Active cases decline to 2,905 in Krishna

Vijayawada: Seven more containment zones were declared by Collector A Md Imtiaz on Sunday, taking the total in Krishna district to 517. The total Covid-19 count in the district increased to 29,186 as 469 new cases emerged. With the death of six more persons, the COVID toll rose to 464. The number of active cases is 2,905, while the recoveries stood at 25,817. Ten villages in the district were denotified from containment zones as there are no new cases.