STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari COVID-19 count crosses 1 lakh-mark

Number of active cases in district less than 10,000; total recoveries increase to 6.58 lakh 

Published: 05th October 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari became the first district in the State to have breached the one lakh-mark in Covid-19 count with 826 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Though the corona tally of the district reached 1,00,785 on Sunday, the number of active cases is less than 10,000. Meanwhile, 6,242 new Covid cases were reported in the State, taking the total to 7.19 lakh.

According to a media bulletin released on Sunday, a total of 72,811 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and of which the 6,000-odd new cases emerged. The highest number of 863 cases were recorded in Chittoor, followed by 853 in West Godavari. The lowest number of 192 cases were reported from Srikakulam, while the daily count of eight districts was less than 500. 

The Covid tally of nine of the total 13 districts in the State, crossed the 50,000-mark. Krishna is the only district, which recorded less than 30,000 cases. Meanwhile, 7,084 patients got discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries past the 6.58 lakh-mark. The State now has 54,400 active cases. Anantapur stood at the bottom of the list with 1,363 active cases. 

On the other hand, 40 more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 5,981. Krishna reported the highest number of six deaths, followed by five each in Anantapur and Chittoor, four each in East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore, three each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, two each in Srikakulam and West Godavari and one each in Vizianagaram and Kurnool. No death was reported in Kadapa. Chittoor topped the list with the Covid toll of 675, followed by Guntur with 544 and East Godavari with 541. With five more deaths, the Covid toll of Anantapur crossed the 500-mark. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 220 fatalities in the State.

Prakasam surges past 50K-mark
Ongole: The Covid-19 tally of Prakasam district breached the 50,000-mark. The first corona case was reported in the district in the last week of March. The number of cases rose to 50,875 in six months. The daily Covid count is on the decline from September 20. Of the total Covid count, 43,633 patients have recovered from the virus so far, leaving 6,747 active cases

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East godavari coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh East Godavari covid cases
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp