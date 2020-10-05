Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari COVID-19 count crosses 1 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari became the first district in the State to have breached the one lakh-mark in Covid-19 count with 826 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Though the corona tally of the district reached 1,00,785 on Sunday, the number of active cases is less than 10,000. Meanwhile, 6,242 new Covid cases were reported in the State, taking the total to 7.19 lakh.

According to a media bulletin released on Sunday, a total of 72,811 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and of which the 6,000-odd new cases emerged. The highest number of 863 cases were recorded in Chittoor, followed by 853 in West Godavari. The lowest number of 192 cases were reported from Srikakulam, while the daily count of eight districts was less than 500.

The Covid tally of nine of the total 13 districts in the State, crossed the 50,000-mark. Krishna is the only district, which recorded less than 30,000 cases. Meanwhile, 7,084 patients got discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries past the 6.58 lakh-mark. The State now has 54,400 active cases. Anantapur stood at the bottom of the list with 1,363 active cases.

On the other hand, 40 more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 5,981. Krishna reported the highest number of six deaths, followed by five each in Anantapur and Chittoor, four each in East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore, three each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, two each in Srikakulam and West Godavari and one each in Vizianagaram and Kurnool. No death was reported in Kadapa. Chittoor topped the list with the Covid toll of 675, followed by Guntur with 544 and East Godavari with 541. With five more deaths, the Covid toll of Anantapur crossed the 500-mark. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 220 fatalities in the State.

Prakasam surges past 50K-mark

Ongole: The Covid-19 tally of Prakasam district breached the 50,000-mark. The first corona case was reported in the district in the last week of March. The number of cases rose to 50,875 in six months. The daily Covid count is on the decline from September 20. Of the total Covid count, 43,633 patients have recovered from the virus so far, leaving 6,747 active cases