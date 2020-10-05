Andhra's 20 Gantyada Zilla Parishad school students in home isolation

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The health condition of the students of two Zilla Parishad high schools, who tested positive for Covid-19, is being closely monitored, said DM&HO Ramana Kumari on Sunday. All 18 COVID positive students from Gantyada ZP high school are under home isolation. Seven of the total nine affected students from Datti ZP high school were shifted to JNTU Covid care centre. The remaining two are undergoing treatment in home isolation, she told TNIE.

The DM&HO said, “We have suggested to the DEO not to run the schools where the caseload is high. The mandal-wise list of caseload has been given to the DEO. Medical and health officials have created an awareness among the parents of the students about precautions to be taken to beat Covid.”

DEO Nagamani held a video conference with MEO and headmasters of high schools. She instructed them to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines to ensure the safety of students.