STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhras' Kakinada rural police arrests five for theft at 4 East Godavari temples 

Kakinada rural police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the theft at four temples in East Godavari district. 

Published: 05th October 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

The three persons breaking the locks and stealing  cash from the temple were recorded in the CCTVs.

The three persons breaking the locks and stealing  cash from the temple were recorded in the CCTVs.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/ANANTAPUR: Kakinada rural police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the theft at four temples in East Godavari district. In-charge DSP V Bhima Rao told the media that, Indrapalem sub-inspector K Nagarjuna and his team, during their investigation into the temple thefts, found a person, Mailapalli Kodandam (22),  moving suspiciously and took him into custody. Kondandam confessed to his crime and revealed the details of his co-accused.

Based on the information provided by Kodandam, the police arrested four others — a juvenile, Kovvuri Durga Prasad (19), Ummidi Satish (20) and Thiridi Naveen Kasi (20) — all residents of Kakinada urban and rural. Apart from stealing cash from four temple hundis in Allavaram and Amalapuram mandals, they have also lifted two bikes in the Indrapalem police station limits, the DSP said. The police recovered `13,950 and two bikes from their possession. Police said two of the accused were involved in temple Hundi theft in Amalapuram on August 9 and 10 and in Allavaram on September 8 and 17. The accused lifted a bike from Turangi and Saibaba temple in Repuru village on October 2 and 3. The accused were produced before the Kakinada Fifth Additional Judicial first class magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Temple thieves caught on camera during ‘operation’
In Anantapur district, three persons broke into Srikanteswara Swamy temple in Hindupur late Saturday night and stole cash and valuables from the temple. The three persons breaking the locks and stealing 
cash from the temple were recorded in the CCTVs. Police began investigation based on the footage.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ANdhra temple theives Andhra Pradesh East Godavari
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp