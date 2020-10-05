APSRTC to issue bus passes to passengers from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has decided to issue bus passes to passengers from Monday. RTC Krishna Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad on Sunday said only 250 of the total 470 bus services in the region are now being operated with full capacity, following all Covid-19 guidelines. The region has 1.5 lakh bus pass holders, including City General Bus Ticket (GBT), route, free, student, differently-abled, journalist, secretariat staff and NGOs.

Of the total, 65,000 are free bus passes meant for students, while 70,000 are GBT holders and the remaining are of route, differently abled, journalists, secretariat staff and NGOs. In Vijayawada, bus passes will be issued at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), City Bus Port and Auto Nagar between 9 am and 5 pm, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The bus passes will be issued at the bus station in Machilipatnam for three days from October 5, in Gudivada from Oct 8 to 10, in Jaggaiahpet from Oct 12 to 14, in Nuzvid from Oct 15 to 17, and daily in Tiruvuru, the Regional Manager said. This apart, a mobile counter will be set up at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi to issue passes to secretariat staff and NGOs. “As educational institutions are yet to reopen this academic year, we are not issuing student passes,” the RM said.