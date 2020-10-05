STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to issue bus passes to passengers from today

The APSRTC has decided to issue bus passes to passengers from Monday.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Almost after six months APSRTC resumes Metro City Bus operations in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has decided to issue bus passes to passengers from Monday.  RTC Krishna Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad on Sunday said only 250 of the total 470 bus services in the region are now being operated with full capacity, following all Covid-19 guidelines. The region has 1.5 lakh bus pass holders, including City General Bus Ticket (GBT), route, free, student, differently-abled, journalist, secretariat staff and NGOs. 

Of the total, 65,000 are free bus passes meant for students, while 70,000 are GBT holders and the remaining are of route, differently abled, journalists, secretariat staff and NGOs. In Vijayawada, bus passes will be issued at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), City Bus Port and Auto Nagar between 9 am and 5 pm, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The bus passes will be issued at the bus station in Machilipatnam for three days from October 5, in Gudivada from Oct 8 to 10, in Jaggaiahpet from Oct 12 to 14, in Nuzvid from Oct 15 to 17, and daily in Tiruvuru, the Regional Manager said. This apart, a mobile counter will be set up at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi to issue passes to secretariat staff and NGOs. “As educational institutions are yet to reopen this academic year, we are not issuing student passes,” the RM said.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC ANdhra Pradesh bus
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp