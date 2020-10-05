STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi's car vandalized, suspects YSRC's role in it

On Sunday morning, Pattabhi noticed that the windscreens of the car were smashed with boulders and bricks and lodged a complaint with Patamata police.

Published: 05th October 2020 09:12 AM

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unknown persons allegedly damaged a car belonging to TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram at his residence in Gurunanak Colony here on Saturday night. 

On Sunday morning, Pattabhi noticed that the windscreens of the car were smashed with boulders and bricks and lodged a complaint with Patamata police.

Speaking to the media, Pattabhi alleged the role of YSRC and rued that ruling party leaders were unleashing dastardly attacks on opposition party leaders for questioning its corrupt activities. 

TDP AP president K Kala Venkata Rao condemned the attack. 

YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh retorted, “Who is Pattabhi and what is his stature? The TDP is trying to portray that the YSRC is behind the attack. It is a TDP drama.’’ 

