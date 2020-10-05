STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two highway robbers held by Guntur Urban police, 913 phones recovered

When the driver tried to stop the gang members, they scared him away with knives and fled the spot.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police RN Ammi Reddy having a look at the mobile phones recovered from Kanjarbhat gang

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police arrested two members of notorious Kanjarbhat gang and recovered 913 mobile phones and `4.5 lakh cash from their possession. The cops also seized cutters and a vehicle from them. The accused were identified as Ravi Janjha and Shahrukh Khan. The police are looking out for the remaining seven members of the gang. 

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said that the police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by DHL e-commerce South Region Manger M Venkateswarlu. 

The SP said that the robbery happened when a container carrying 13,760 mobile phones from Raising Star Mobile India Private Limited located in Sri City was transporting cell phones to Gionee Technologies India Private Limited in Kolkata on September 16. 

After receiving information, the nine-member gang followed the container and stole 960 mobile phones when the driver stopped the vehicle to have a cup of tea near Kaza Toll Gate on Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway-16 on September 16. When the driver tried to stop the gang members, they scared him away with knives and fled the spot.

Two special teams consisting of 15 policemen headed by Guntur South DSP M Kamalakar Rao and Nallapadu Circle Inspector K Veeraswami camped at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and nabbed the two gang members.

DCRB CI K Vasu, Technical Analysis Wing Sub-Inspectors P Viswanath Reddy and R Srinath, Pattabhipuram SI J Amar Vardhan, Tadikonda SI Rajasekhar, SI S Ravindra and others went to Dewas to nab the gang members.

