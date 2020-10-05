Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for world peace: Andhra governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, participating as chief guest at the valedictory session of the 6th Parliament of World Peace, Religion and Philosophy organised by MIT World Peace University in Pune on Sunday through a video conference, said the solution to many problems faced by the humanity lies within the age-old Indian concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

Harichandan said it is befitting that the organisers have chosen October 2, to organise the event, coinciding with the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He said Mahatma Gandhi is a guiding force for the entire nation and today’s youth can learn and benefit immensely from his teachings as Gandhiji viewed youth as the agents of social transformation.

Governor said the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficult times for the entire humanity. The fight against the invisible enemy can only be won when the whole world stands united to find an everlasting solution to the pandemic, he said.