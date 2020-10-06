Andhra government allocates Rs 13 crore  to develop two Shilparamams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued an order for the development of two Shilparamams on Monday. A sum of Rs 13 crore was released for the purpose. Of the total, Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the development of a new Shilparamam in Srikakulam, while Tirupati Shilparamam will be developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

“Tourists will be allowed to visit the existing Shilparamams from Tuesday. However, films and other entertainment shooting will be prohibited. The construction and development of these Shilparamams have been taken up to preserve Telugu culture and heritage. Proposals have also been made for developing various structures at the Shilparamams in the State,” said Minister for Tourism M Srinivasa Rao.A proposal to develop the Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 10.92 crore has also been made, he added.

