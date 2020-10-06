CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up politics, pending funds with PM Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to information, Jagan will meet Modi at 10.40 am on Tuesday. Later, he will attend the Apex council meeting to be chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat in which Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also participate.

Jagan landed in the national capital on Monday evening along with Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. The Chief Minister is expected to apprise the prime Minister about the recent political developments in the State, particularly the friction with the High Court. Jagan will also request Modi to order CBI probes into the Amaravati land scam, Fibernet scam of the previous government and the recent Antarvedi chariot fire incident. The Chief Minister will also seek release of funds due from the Centre.

Later, Jagan will participate in the Apex Council meeting to be held virtually, during which Jagan will seek notification of the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board so that the operational control of all the projects will be under the control of the boards. Meanwhile, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju on Monday wrote a letter to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting the latter to allocate water for both the States.

In the letter, Veerraju pointed out that after bifurcation, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the then Opposition leader, have not objected to the construction of several lift irrigation projects in Telangana in six years. K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy are maintaining a friendly relationship. So this will be helpful in resolving the issues between the States amicably, he hoped.

Earlier on Monday, Jagan, along with family members, paid tributes to his father-in-law Dr EC Gangi Reddy at a memorial meeting held in Pulivendula. The Chief Minister garlanded the photo of Dr EC Gangi Reddy and paid his obeisance at the YSR auditorium where the condolence meeting was held. Jagan’s wife YS Bharathi, mother YS Vijayamma, family members and party leaders were present. YS Bharathi recalled the services of her father Dr Gangi Reddy, who was known as a poor man’s doctor.

‘Don’t forget Rayalaseema’

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) has demanded that the Apex Council meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday should also discuss Gundrevula reservoir construction since the project will help solve drinking and irrigation water needs of Kurnool district.

RSSS president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy said that 20 TMC of Tungabhadra water can be stored in the Gundrevula reservoir. The water will cater to both irrigation and drinking water needs of the people of Kurnool district. The surplus water, if any, in the reservoir can be supplied to other districts such as Kadapa and Anantapur. Rayalaseema projects such as HLC, LLC, KC Canal were deprived of rightful share of water for the past seven decades, he said.