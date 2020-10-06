Daily tally declines to 4,256 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After more than two-and-half months, the daily Covid-19 count was less than 5,000 cases in the State on Monday. The last time the State recorded less than 5,000 cases was on July 21, when 4,944 of the total 37,000 samples, tested positive. After that, there had been a steady rise in the daily count of Covid cases. The Covid toll crossed the 6,000-mark with 38 more fatalities in the State.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 56,145 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, and of which 4,256 tested positive for coronavirus. East Godavari continued to record the highest number of cases among all the 13 districts. As many as 853 new cases emerged in East Godavari, followed by 666 in Prakasam and 513 in West Godavari.

The daily count of five districts was less than 500 cases, while five other districts recorded less than 200 new cases. East Godavari continued to top the list with 1.01 lakh cases. With a Covid count of 29,365 cases, Krishna is at the bottom of the list.

The recoveries continue to be higher than the new cases. As many as 7,558 people got discharged from Covid hospitals, bringing down the number of active cases in the State to 51,060. The total Covid count of the State stood at 7,23,512. Of the total, 6,66,433 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Anantapur has the lowest number of 1,202 active cases, while East Godavari topped the list with 9,093. Meanwhile, 38 more persons died, taking the toll to 6,019. Krishna recorded the highest number of seven deaths, followed by five each in Chittoor and Kadapa, four each in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam, three in East Godavari, two each in Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State with the officials. Anil Kumar Singhal, who recently took charge as the Principal Secretary of Health, apprised him of the situation pertaining to Covid-19 in the State.

Recoveries in Visakhapatnam surge past 48K

Visakhapatnam: The district registered the lowest daily count of Covid cases in more than two months on Monday. As many as 138 new cases were reported on Monday as against 222 on Sunday, taking the total to 51,699. Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 420, said Covid-19 Special Officer Dr PV Sudhakar.

The total recoveries reached 48,107 as 293 more persons were discharged. There are 3,172 active cases in the district now. The number of very active clusters came down to 13, while active clusters went up to 55, he said.