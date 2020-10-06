STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on PM Modi, requests CBI probe into Amaravati land scam, Fibernet project

Jagan will participate in the Apex Council meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during which the former had apprised the recent political developments in the State including the friction with the High Court.

In the 40-minute one-on-one discussions, Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have requested the Prime Minister to order for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Amaravati land scam, Fibernet project of the previous TDP government and the Antarvedi chariot fire incident. Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Modi comes close on the heels of the Chief Minister's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice on September 22 and 23.

During his meeting with Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly sought the clearance for pending dues to the state from the Centre including the pending 14th Finance Commission grants for local bodies to the tune of Rs 2,253.52 crore, GST compensation dues of Rs 3,622.07 crore, Polavaram project dues of Rs 4,006 crore and also the release of 201415 revenue deficit grant of over Rs 18,000 crore and others.

Later in the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Apex Council meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao where he is likely to push for notification of the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) so that operational control of all projects will be under the board.

If operational control is not handed over to the river management boards, the State may seek control over the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, which is topographically present in AP.

