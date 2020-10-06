Law and order deteriorating: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh is deteriorating, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sent an open letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang. In the letter, Naidu appealed to him to take steps to restore the law and order situation in the State by allowing the police to discharge their duties impartially and fearlessly. It is crucial to arrest the soaring rate of crimes and safeguard the fundamental rights of the people, he asserted.

The TDP chief said that there has been a consistent attack on the freedom of speech and expression. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, out of 4,068 cases registered against police personnel across India, 1,681 cases (41%) were in Andhra Pradesh. “These numbers speak for themselves and reflect the functioning of the police in the State,” he pointed out.

Taking exception to the way the police handled the minor girl molestation case in Rajahmundry that eventually led to the suicide attempt by her father, Naidu termed it yet another instance of deteriorating law and order in the State. He said that there were continuous attacks on Dalits, tribals, Backward Classes, Muslims, women and journalists among others across the State.