Ongole Corporation to launch special drive to bring dropouts back to municipal schools

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The authorities of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) are going to conduct a special drive to bring all the dropouts back to municipal schools. As the government has given nod to reopen educational institutions from October 15, the OMC authorities are now focusing on attracting more students to 21 municipal schools which are sporting a modern look, thanks to Nadu-Nedu programme.

Teachers of municipal schools will interact with the parents of the dropouts and tell them about the need for continuing their children’s education. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) authorities are going to conduct a survey to identify all dropouts with the help of ward volunteers. There are 3,451 students in 21 municipal schools. Of them, 16 are primary, one is upper primary and four are high schools. While 1,504 are primary and upper primary students, 1,947 are high school students. The education standards in government schools are on par with corporate schools.

As the admissions are about to begin, OMC officials are trying to gain the confidence of more number of parents by highlighting the teaching and infrastructure facilities available in municipal schools. Speaking to TNIE, OMC chief P Niranjan Reddy said, “Thanks to Nadu-Nedu, government schools were transformed into premium institutions. The standard of education has improved and infrastructure got renovated. We are focusing on preparing students to face evolving challenges in a technology-dominated job market.”