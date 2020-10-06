STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole Corporation to launch special drive to bring dropouts back to municipal schools

The authorities of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) are going to conduct a special drive to bring all the dropouts back to municipal schools. 

Published: 06th October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The authorities of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) are going to conduct a special drive to bring all the dropouts back to municipal schools. As the government has given nod to reopen educational institutions from October 15, the OMC authorities are now focusing on attracting more students to 21 municipal schools which are sporting a modern look, thanks to Nadu-Nedu programme. 

Teachers of municipal schools will interact with the parents of the dropouts and tell them about the need for continuing their children’s education. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) authorities are going to conduct a survey to identify all dropouts with the help of ward volunteers. There are 3,451 students in 21 municipal schools. Of them, 16 are primary, one is upper primary and four are high schools. While 1,504 are primary and upper primary students, 1,947 are high school students. The education standards in government schools are on par with corporate schools.

As the admissions are about to begin, OMC officials are trying to gain the confidence of more number of parents by highlighting the teaching and infrastructure facilities available in municipal schools. Speaking to TNIE, OMC chief P Niranjan Reddy said, “Thanks to Nadu-Nedu, government schools were transformed into premium institutions. The standard of education has improved and infrastructure got renovated. We are focusing on preparing students to face evolving challenges in a technology-dominated job market.”

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole school dropouts municipal schools
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp