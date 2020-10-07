6,000 more COVID-19 recoveries, 50,000 active cases left

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus caseload in Andhra Pradesh rose to 7,29,307 as another 5,795 infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, after which the active cases stands at 50,776. Meanwhile, recoveries improved to 6,72,479 after 6,046 patients were discharged from hospitals in the same period. Thirty-three new casualties took the toll to 6,052.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 65,889 more samples were tested, out of which 33,607 were examined through the rapid antigen method. The state has conducted 62,16,240 Covid-19 tests so far.

Even as all districts saw spikes of less than 1,000 new cases, Chittoor reported the most number of infections (970), followed by East Godavari (801), West Godavari (696) and Prakasam district (580).

The least spike was recorded in Kurnool (123).

After East Godavari, which has reported a total of 1,92,439 Covid-19 cases, West Godavari (71,342) and Chittoor (66,555) have the most caseload; Anantapur with 59,214 cases, Guntur with 57,673, Kurnool with 57,281, Nellore with 55,080, Prakasam with 52,147 and Visakhapatnam with 51,490 follow. Eight districts in the state have reported over 50,000 cases. Krishna continues to be the district with least number of overall cases (29,847).

Among the 33 new casualties, Krishna accounted for six, Prakasam five, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam four each, Anantapur and Chittoor three each, Guntur, Nellore and West Godavari two each, and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each. Chittoor with a total of 683 Covid deaths leads the table.



Vizag reports 303 new infections



After reporting the lowest daily spike in Covid cases in the last two months a day ago, the district reported 303 new infections on Tuesday, which took its total to 52002; four more deaths were also recorded, according to special officer Covid-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar. Meanwhile, after the discharge of another 308 patients, the total recoveries shot up to 48,409.