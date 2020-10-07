STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh eyes three crore more mandays under MGNREGS

The demand for MGNREGS works during the lockdown was such that even one crore person days were completed in a day.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the successful implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) this year by completing 21 crore person days till now and getting 4.25 crore additional mandays, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department officials are all set to send proposals to the Centre seeking three crore more person days in the current fiscal.

Initially, the state received 21 person days for the 2020-21 fiscal year. With increase in demand for works under the MGNREGS due to the COVID-induced lockdown, the State government is on the way towards reaching the target. 

After completing 20.08 crore person days out of the 21 crore person days by August-end, the officials sent proposals to the Centre seeking allocation of more person days and got 4.25 crore additional mandays plus an assurance to get more in the future.

With agriculture operations picking up pace and the economy on the path of revival, the demand for MGNREGS has reduced. But officials predict that they will manage to complete 90 per cent of the target, including the additional person days by January 2021. They are planning  to send fresh proposals to the Centre seeking more person days as the demand is likely to pick up by February next.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar told The New Indian Express that they have to complete 90 per cent of the sanctioned person days before sending fresh proposals seeking more en person days. 

“We have to complete at least 22.50 crore mandays out of the total 25.25 crore and we expect to reach it probably by January next. After which we will send fresh proposals seeking more person days. As on October 6, we have completed almost 21 crore person days,” he asserted. 

The demand for MGNREGS works during the lockdown was such that even one crore person days were completed in a day. More people opted for the works under the scheme as life came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown. But it has now dropped to five lakh person days a day and it is expected to pick up gradually in the days to come, Shankar observed. 

Work in progress

21 crore person days allocated to AP for the 2020-21 fiscal 
20.08 crore person days achieved  by the end of August 
4.25 crore additional person days allocated to AP

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp