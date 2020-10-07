Andhra Pradesh eyes three crore more mandays under MGNREGS

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: After the successful implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) this year by completing 21 crore person days till now and getting 4.25 crore additional mandays, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department officials are all set to send proposals to the Centre seeking three crore more person days in the current fiscal.

Initially, the state received 21 person days for the 2020-21 fiscal year. With increase in demand for works under the MGNREGS due to the COVID-induced lockdown, the State government is on the way towards reaching the target.

After completing 20.08 crore person days out of the 21 crore person days by August-end, the officials sent proposals to the Centre seeking allocation of more person days and got 4.25 crore additional mandays plus an assurance to get more in the future.

With agriculture operations picking up pace and the economy on the path of revival, the demand for MGNREGS has reduced. But officials predict that they will manage to complete 90 per cent of the target, including the additional person days by January 2021. They are planning to send fresh proposals to the Centre seeking more person days as the demand is likely to pick up by February next.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar told The New Indian Express that they have to complete 90 per cent of the sanctioned person days before sending fresh proposals seeking more en person days.

“We have to complete at least 22.50 crore mandays out of the total 25.25 crore and we expect to reach it probably by January next. After which we will send fresh proposals seeking more person days. As on October 6, we have completed almost 21 crore person days,” he asserted.

The demand for MGNREGS works during the lockdown was such that even one crore person days were completed in a day. More people opted for the works under the scheme as life came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown. But it has now dropped to five lakh person days a day and it is expected to pick up gradually in the days to come, Shankar observed.

