Chandrababu Naidu asks leaders to expose YSRC scams with proof

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party leaders to expose the “corruption and scams” of the YSRC leaders along with evidence.Senior party leader Ayyanna Patrudu has exposed the land scam of Minister G Jayaram along with evidence, he pointed out.

Alleging that the YSRC leaders were involved in scams when people were suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he asserted that as a responsible Opposition, the TDP has been actively taking up coronavirus awareness and mitigation activities in the State.

Naidu said that ‘apfightscorona.com’ was launched to identify the problems of the affected people and help them overcome the health crisis. To create confidence among people, the TDP has held webinars with the doctors, psychologists, medical staff, Covid survivors and front line warriors, he added.

Addressing an online meeting with senior party leaders on Tuesday, the TDP chief expressed concern over the atrocities against Dalits. Now, a BC youth was tonsured just for not repaying Rs 30,000 loan in time at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari. In three months, three tonsure incidents took place in three districts.



Naidu said courts were passing strictures against the AP police and the National Crime Records Bureau revealed cases against the AP police. Attacks on temples were continuing unabated. An idol of Lakshminarasimha Swamy was demolished in Kurnool, he said.