Chandrababu Naidu cited incorrect figures in letter to DGP, says Deputy Inspector General

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police G Pala Raju said Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the DGP highlighted  false figures.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the allegations of Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu that Andhra Pradesh police are taking sides and that it had earned dubious distinction topping the country in number of cases filed against police officers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG - Technical Services) G Pala Raju clarified that the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau was incorrect. 

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said Naidu’s letter to the DGP highlighted  false figures. Naidu was trying to create confusion among the public with unverified data, he said, adding that the State police did not expect such comments from Naidu, who has more than 30 years of experience in politics and served as the chief minister thrice.  

Reiterating that there is no conspiracy behind the attacks on temples, Pala Raju said all the places of worship in the State are geo-tagged and CCTVs were installed to avoid such incidents.  

