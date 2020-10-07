‘Clear stance on houses built by APTIDCO’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Political leaders are urging the government to clear doubts of beneficiaries of houses constructed by APTIDCO under the Affordable Housing Programme-PMAY by the previous TDP government.



They said there was confusion in the wake of ambiguous statements by officials that drafts submitted by the beneficiaries will be returned and that they have to apply afresh.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said of the 55,000 houses proposed under the scheme, 22,000 have been completed.



“We will not allow the government to sell the houses and approach the court if necessary.” Speaking at a separate press meet, BJP’s P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said “...It is not appropriate to cancel the applications of beneficiaries now.”