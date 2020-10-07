PM Modi, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discuss politics, pending dues and CBI probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the recent political developments in the State, and urged him to release pending funds. It is learnt that Jagan also sought Modi’s help in expediting the process of initiating a CBI probe into the alleged scams of the previous TDP government, particularly the Amaravati insider trading and the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) project.

During the nearly-50-minute discussion, the CM presented a wish-list of the State but the focus was on the State government’s friction with the judiciary and the way Opposition parties are hindering the government’s development programmes, sources said.

They added that Jagan detailed how the judiciary was coming in the way of executing some of his government’s flagship schemes, including distribution of house sites to the poor and introduction of English-medium education in government schools, and how the High Court stalled the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Amaravati land scam and put on hold the government’s plans to decentralise administration. Jagan last met Modi in Feb, and Tuesday’s meeting came in the backdrop of his discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over two days in Sept.

With regard to the government’s plan for decentralised administration by setting up three capitals, Jagan informed Modi that the move was aimed at balanced regional development and decentralisation of governance, and requested the latter’s intervention in renotifying the location of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Kurnool, which is proposed to be the judicial capital.

The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to intervene and instruct the authorities concerned to take steps for the abolition of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, as the Legislative Assembly, with more than two-thirds majority, recommended for it to be abolished. Jagan reportedly told Modi that the Council, which is to advise the Legislative Assembly and be non-partisan in passing Bills, has been biased and is stalling Bills introduced by the elected government.

With respect to the pending dues, Jagan sought reimbursement of Rs 4,006.43 crore that was spent by the State on the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), a national project. He also told the Prime Minister that the Central Water Commission approved the Revised Project Cost of the PIP and requested the notification of the same. Jagan further requested Modi to authorise NABARD to raise Rs 15,000 crore to meet expenditure needs of the State government in the current financial year.

‘No proposal to join NDA’

The meeting gave scope that the BJP made an effort to get YSRC into the NDA fold. Sources in the Andhra Pradesh government, however, rubbished the same and said no such proposal was made. None of the two sides will benefit (if YSRC joins the NDA), the sources said

Amaravati scam

Sources said Jagan sought Modi’s help in initiating a CBI probe into the Amaravati land scam and scam related to the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) project