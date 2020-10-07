STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains in north Andhra Pradesh may intensify

However, the existing low pressure in Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has become less marked. 

Published: 07th October 2020 09:57 AM

Rains

Dry weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema for the next four days. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new low pressure is likely over the North Andaman Sea and East Central Bay of Bengal on October 9 and may move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, a Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report stated on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that a low pressure is the primary stage of a cyclone. It is not necessary that every low pressure intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

​The new low pressure may gradually intensify into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. Under its influence, rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh in three to four days after October 9. 

However, the existing low pressure in Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has become less marked. 

Following the forecast of a new low pressure area in Bay of Bengal on October 9, the IMD department has advised fishermen not to venture out into the sea.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, while Rayalseema region experienced dry weather, the Met department said. 

The weather report has also warned of a transient storm of lightning and thunder coupled with heavy rainfall at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days. 

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at some places in the Uttarandhra region. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema for the next four days.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
