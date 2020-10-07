STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six held for attempt to swindle money from Andhra CM's relief fund

Sources said the fraudsters created fake cheques resembling real ones and tried to deposit in the bank.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Six people from Dakshina Kannada district for attempting to swindle crores of rupees from the AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) using fake cheques.

Sources said the fraudsters created fake cheques resembling real ones and tried to deposit in the bank.

One of the accused had allegedly tried to deposit a Rs 52 crore cheque at State Bank of India in Moodbidri here.

READ| Andhra CM’s camp office and capital city are not related: Advocate General to High Court

The bank officials, who grew suspicious, contacted officials in Andhra Pradesh and learnt about the scam, following which the transaction was stopped.

A case in this connection was registered in September in Andhra Pradesh, based on a complaint filed by P Murali Krishna Rao, assistant secretary of the Revenue Department.

It is learnt that an attempt was made to siphon off Rs 117 crore from the AP CMRF using fake cheques.

The fraud had come to the fore while examining the cheques issued and money sanctioned.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered a probe, after which it was found that a total sum of Rs 117 crore had been defrauded.

The ACB police are also investigating similar fraud attempts by using forged cheques in New Delhi and Kolkata, the sources said.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Relief Fund
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp