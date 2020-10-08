3,750 tmcft river water meets sea as dispute rages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to fight for their just share of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, 3,750 tmcft was wasted into sea over the last four months. This water is far more than the States’ allocated share in the rivers. In fact, more is likely to get wasted this water year as all projects -- from the Almatti to Pulichintala -- are filled to the brim.

According to data available on Wednesday, 676.809 tmcft of water from the Krishna met the sea from June 1 onwards. It may be mentioned that 798.297 tmcft was wasted last water year, from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. The water wasted into the sea from the Godavari in the last four months was 3,073.259 tmcft. Last year, 3,797.463 tmcft water went to waste from the Godavari river.

This was because the existing capacity of the projects was not sufficient to store the excess inflows received in a particular year. As on Wednesday, Srisailam recorded inflows of 41,219 cusecs and Nagarjuna Sagar 44,791 cusecs.