STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 49,500 in Andhra Pradesh; 6,349 recoveries in 24 hours 

Meanwhile, with 464 new cases, the overall cases in Krishna district crossed the 30,000-mark.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

People visit SVIMS Hospital OP Block, which was reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown in Tirupati.

People visit SVIMS Hospital OP Block, which was reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, ePS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady increase in the number of recoveries over the past few weeks, the active COVID-19 cases in the State have come down to less than 50,000. The State has been reporting recoveries more than the new cases for the past few weeks, reducing the case load on the designated Covid hospitals.

This has helped some of the Government General Hospitals, which were converted as designated Covid hospitals, to resume out-patient services to cater to the poor and needy patients.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 66,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday, of which 5,120 new cases emerged. Chittoor and East Godavari districts recorded 807 cases each followed by 575 in West Godavari district. The 10 other districts recorded less than 500 cases, while Kurnool reported the lowest, 144.

Meanwhile, with 464 new cases, the overall cases in Krishna district crossed the 30,000-mark. Krishna district till now has recorded the lowest 30,311 positive cases while East Godavari has the highest, 1.03 lakh cases. 

The recoveries during the past 24 hours stood at 6,349, which is more than the new cases, bringing down the active cases to 49,513. The cumulative recoveries stand at 6.78 lakh out of the 7.34 lakh cases recorded till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 34 patients succumbed to the virus in the State, taking the toll to 6,086. East Godavari recorded the highest number of deaths, five, followed by four each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, three each in Guntur and Nellore, two each in Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari and one in Prakasam district.

No death was reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Chittoor reported the highest number of 687 deaths so far followed by East Godavari (553) and Vizianagaram (222). 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp