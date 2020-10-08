Active COVID-19 cases come down to 49,500 in Andhra Pradesh; 6,349 recoveries in 24 hours 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With steady increase in the number of recoveries over the past few weeks, the active COVID-19 cases in the State have come down to less than 50,000. The State has been reporting recoveries more than the new cases for the past few weeks, reducing the case load on the designated Covid hospitals.



This has helped some of the Government General Hospitals, which were converted as designated Covid hospitals, to resume out-patient services to cater to the poor and needy patients.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 66,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday, of which 5,120 new cases emerged. Chittoor and East Godavari districts recorded 807 cases each followed by 575 in West Godavari district. The 10 other districts recorded less than 500 cases, while Kurnool reported the lowest, 144.

Meanwhile, with 464 new cases, the overall cases in Krishna district crossed the 30,000-mark. Krishna district till now has recorded the lowest 30,311 positive cases while East Godavari has the highest, 1.03 lakh cases.

The recoveries during the past 24 hours stood at 6,349, which is more than the new cases, bringing down the active cases to 49,513. The cumulative recoveries stand at 6.78 lakh out of the 7.34 lakh cases recorded till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 34 patients succumbed to the virus in the State, taking the toll to 6,086. East Godavari recorded the highest number of deaths, five, followed by four each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, three each in Guntur and Nellore, two each in Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari and one in Prakasam district.



No death was reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Chittoor reported the highest number of 687 deaths so far followed by East Godavari (553) and Vizianagaram (222).