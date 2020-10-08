Andhra CMRF fake cheque case: Six arrested from Karnataka, three from West Bengal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major breakthrough in the fake Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque case, the Andhra Pradesh police reportedly arrested six persons from Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) on Wednesday.

The six accused — Yogish Acharya (40) of Moodbidri, Udaya Shetty Kantavara of Mangaluru, Brijesh Rai of Mangaluru, Belthangady of Gangadhara and two others — were taken into custody by police officials from AP.

The AP police have reportedly arrested three more persons in connection with the case in Kharagpur of West Bengal.

“So far, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the CMRF scam. Our teams are on a hunt to nab another gang based in Delhi,” said sources in the department.

During their investigation, officials found that the six accused from Karnataka were involved in fabricating cheques.

“It was Yogesh who deposited the fake cheque at the SBI branch in Moodbidri. The cheque value is Rs 52 crore,” said the sources. In all, the accused made an attempt to withdraw Rs 117 crore from the CMRF.

​Meanwhile, the APCID asked the banks to lodge a complaint in their respective police stations against the fraud.