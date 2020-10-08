Andhra Pradesh High Court serves notice to Directorate of Economics and Statistics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday served a notice on the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, while considering one of the supplementary petition filed against the decentralisation of capital. The petition to include the Directorate as a respondent was filed by Amaravati capital region farmer E Ram Babu and others.

The petitioners wanted the Directorate to submit a report on the impact of the three-capital proposal on the economy. The High Court has started daily hearing on the capital issue. Meanwhile, the High Court also heard the interlocutory applications moved by petitioners from Rayalaseema and North Andhra to allow them to implead in the case.

The petitioners submitted that though the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommended equal development of all regions, the then government did not consider the same and brought in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which did not give importance to development of all the regions.