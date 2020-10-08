Fuel revenue in Andhra Pradesh picks up pace in second quarter

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the revenue from liquor dropped to a great extent, the state government has managed to generate over Rs 100 crore more revenue from petrol and diesel in the second quarter of the current fiscal than that in the corresponding period last fiscal.

As against Rs 2,553.02 crore revenue generated from petroleum products in the second quarter (July to September) of the 2019-20 fiscal, Rs 2,648.94 crore was generated in the corresponding period of the 2020-21 fiscal.



The revenue growth from petroleum products in the said period stood at 3.76 per cent. However, the revenue from petroleum products in the first half (April 1 to September 30) of this fiscal stood at Rs 4509.03 crore, 13.54 per cent less than Rs 5,215.14 crore generated in the corresponding period of the 2019-20 fiscal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a Commercial taxes department official said that though there was a negative growth rate of 13.54 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the increase in the second quarter helped in reducing the overall negative growth in six months.

The transportation coming to a standstill owing to the complete lockdown in April had an adverse impact on the revenue collections on petroleum products in the first quarter of this fiscal. However, with relaxations on transportation and revival of the economy coupled with the enhancement of taxes on the fuel by the State government helped in improving the collections, the official explained.