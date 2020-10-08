Give publicity to shops set up under YSR Cheyutha scheme: CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to provide publicity to the retail stores started by the women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha scheme so that they get a brand image.

Jagan reviewed the YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes, which were launched this year. As the government had roped in major brands to implement the two schemes to benefit women and they get more employment opportunities in the long run, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to pay special attention on guiding them the right way.

The Chief Minister said that no beneficiary, who started the stores, should face any problem in running the business and all their grievances should be addressed.

“Allot a separate phone number for the beneficiaries to file complaints, if they face any problem, including demand for graft by officials,’’ the Chief Minister instructed the officials and wanted the number to be displayed at all the stores.

“There is a need to brand all the new stores. Also, there should be a marketing facility for the products manufactured by the women under self-employment schemes,’’ he said.

With regard to YSR Cheyutha, Jagan told animal husbandry department officials to take opinions of experts while purchasing cows and buffaloes by the beneficiaries. “Suggest the beneficiary as to which breed of cow or buffalo should be purchased and leave the choice to them. Do not insist on purchasing a particular breed,’’ he told officials.

While suggesting which breed of cattle should be purchased, the government veterinary doctors should advise the farmers on the benefit of purchasing a particular breed, he said and added a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should be devised for the same.

Jagan said as cash is given directly to the beneficiaries instead of subsidy, there should not be any scope for corruption. He also wanted involvement of Rythu Bharosa Kendras in supplying fodder for the cattle. “As we have entered into an agreement with AMUL, it should also be involved in cattle procurement and distribution of medicines and feeds,’’ he said.

YSR Cheyutha, Asara

21 lakh beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha scheme

Rs 3,937 crore released till now

Around 87.74 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Asara scheme

Rs 6,792 crore spent by the government

13.03 lakh women belonging to self-help groups have benefited from two schemes.

Target to set up 33,486 rural retail outlets

8,836 outlets set up till now across State

412.1 lakh litres of milk being produced in State

Milk productivity more in 9,889 villages

6,510 villages were identified, where additional rooms will be constructed at RBKs for milk procurement

75 lakh litres of milk can be procured by setting up rooms at RBKs

6510 villages where Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCUs) with capacity of 1000 to 5000 litres to be set up.

July 31 next year - BMCUs will be set up and milk to be procured at RBKs