Jawahar Reddy now executive officer of TTD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The government on Wednesday night transferred the 1990-batch officer from the post of Special Chief Secretary (Health) and placed his services at the disposal of Revenue (Endowments) Department to post him as TTD EO.

A week back, the State government transferred Anil Kumar Singhal from the post of TTD EO and placed the Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy in the post of Full Additional Charge of the TTD EO till further orders.

The government also created a new post, Special Chief Secretary (Medical Infrastructure) in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and posted Jawahar Reddy on FAC of the post.