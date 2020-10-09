48,661 active cases remain in Andhra Pradesh as 6.84 lakh recover in total

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,39,719 with another 5,292 cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. With another 6,102 patients discharged from hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries rose to 6,84,930. The toll increased to 6,128 with 42 more fatalities.

At present, the total number of active cases in the State is 48,661. As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 66,944 samples, including 31,289 rapid antigen samples, were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 62,49,953.

None of the 13 districts reported a daily count of more than 1,000 cases. The highest number of 784 cases was recorded in Chittoor, followed by 652 in East Godavari, 612 in West Godavari and 591 in Prakasam. The lowest number of 175 cases were reported from Kurnool.

East Godavari continued to top the list in Covid count with 1,03,898 cases, followed by West Godavari with 72,529, Chittoor with 68,146, Anantapur with 60,000, Guntur with 58,599, Kurnool with 57,600, Nellore with 55,758, Prakasam with 53,002 and Visakhapatnam with 51,878. Nine of the 13 districts in the State breached the 50,000-mark in Covid cases. Krishna continued to be at the bottom of the list with 30,710 cases.

Of the total 42 fatalities, Prakasam reported six deaths, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Anantapur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam four each, Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna three each, Kurnool and West Godavari two each, Vizianagaram one.



No deaths were reported from Srikakulam. Chittoor with 692 deaths topped the list, followed by East Godavari with 558, Guntur with 554, Anantapur with 517 and Praksam with 512. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 223 deaths.