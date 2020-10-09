Andhra, Telangana told to furnish data for resolving surplus water utilisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has shot off a letter to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry informing that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are yet to furnish requisite data for the technical committee, appointed by the ministry to finalise the issue of surplus (flood) water utilisation from major reservoirs, to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

While AP has furnished data as sought, which the board asked to revise due to certain ‘discrepancies’, the Telangana officials haven’t submitted the data, according to the board. In the letter dated October 7, KRMB member and convenor of the technical committee Harikesh Meena asked the ministry to take ‘further action’.

“The KRMB has requested chief engineers of both the States to furnish requisite information/data immediately without any further delay so that the second committee meeting may be convened to finalise the issue. But, the requisite data /information is still awaited,” he said.

It may be noted that the Union ministry, in January, 2020, had decided to constitute a technical committee under the chairmanship of chief engineer (irrigation management organisation) of the central water commission for the regulation of surplus water spilling from main projects during monsoon season.

While AP officials furnished the data, including inflows to all major reservoirs in the last 20 years up to 2019 and monthly-breakup of allocation and utilisation, following the committee’s first meeting in May this year, the committee asked it to resubmit owing to discrepancies. Later, AP sent two letters informing that the data furnished was sufficient to resolve the issue.