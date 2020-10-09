STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra, Telangana told to furnish data for resolving surplus water utilisation

While AP has furnished data as sought, which the board asked to revise due to certain ‘discrepancies’, the Telangana officials haven’t submitted the data, according to the board.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Osmansagar

Andhra sent two letters informing that the data furnished was sufficient to resolve the issue. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has shot off a letter to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry informing that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are yet to furnish requisite data for the technical committee, appointed by the ministry to finalise the issue of surplus (flood) water utilisation from major reservoirs, to convene a meeting to discuss the issue. 

While AP has furnished data as sought, which the board asked to revise due to certain ‘discrepancies’, the Telangana officials haven’t submitted the data, according to the board. In the letter dated October 7, KRMB member and convenor of the technical committee Harikesh Meena asked the ministry to take ‘further action’. 

“The KRMB has requested chief engineers of both the States  to furnish requisite information/data immediately without any further delay so that the second committee meeting  may be convened to finalise the issue. But, the requisite data /information is still awaited,” he said.

It may be noted that the Union ministry, in January, 2020, had decided to constitute a technical committee under the chairmanship of chief engineer (irrigation management organisation) of the central water commission for the regulation of surplus water spilling from main projects during monsoon season.

While AP officials furnished the data, including inflows to all major reservoirs in the last 20 years up to 2019 and monthly-breakup of allocation and utilisation, following the committee’s first meeting in May this year, the committee asked it to resubmit owing to discrepancies. Later, AP sent two letters informing that the data furnished was sufficient to resolve the issue. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp