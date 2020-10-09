Film shootings to resume in Andhra Pradesh with COVD-19 protocols

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film shootings, which came to a halt ever since the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown, are all set to resume in the state. The government on Thursday issued an order permitting film shootings in the State, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) Managing Director Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said film shootings, which came to a halt following the Covid-19 pandemic, would now be permitted following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on August 21.

As per the guidelines, technicians should mandatorily wear masks while shooting. Actors, however, are given relaxation with regard to wearing of masks. During the shooting, the equipment and sets should be sanitised frequently. If there is lack of provision for washing hands on the sets, the technicians and artistes should use sanitisers mandatorily, he said.

Wherever possible, the technicians should maintain physical distancing. It is also mandated to screen messages on the precautionary measures to be taken by the audience to prevent spread of Covid-19 at the start and during interval of a film screening in a theatre. The APSFTVTDC will give permission for shootings in government places and premises, he said.

All the necessary information related to permissions to be taken for film shooting, rules and regulations are available at the APSFTVTDC website www.apsftvtdc.in.