More rains likely across Andhra Pradesh in next three days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated places across the State on Thursday under the influence of South West Monsoon.

The highest rainfall of 4.6 cm was recorded in Palacole of West Godavari and Thotlavalluru in Krishna district. Vijayawada city received 3.5 cm of rain in just half an hour on Thursday evening.

According to the IMD forecast, more rains may occur for the next three days in the State with a fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal by Friday.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coast around October 11 afternoon/evening.

IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places across the State on Friday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rains are likely to occur in isolated places across the State on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh may occur on Sunday, while moderate to heavy rains are likely in the rest of the State, the IMD predicted.