New agriculture laws a boon to chilli, tobacco growers: GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Acts will help increase the income of the farmers as they can derive ‘unlimited benefits’ including free market access and better agriculture infrastructure.

Published: 09th October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP and chairman of chilli task force constituted by the Spices Board GVL Narasimha Rao said that the three agriculture laws enacted by the Centre recently were ‘a boon’ to farmers who grow horticulture and commercial crops. 

He said that the Acts will help increase the income of the farmers as they can derive ‘unlimited benefits’ including free market access and better agriculture infrastructure.

Speaking at a meeting held in Guntur with chilli growers on Thursday, the BJP leader said that the farmers of Guntur and Prakasam districts, where the primary crops are chilli and tobacco, can benefit from the reforms brought by the Centre as it will enable them to sell their produce anywhere they prefer at the price they want. 

​He also clarified that the agreement for contract farming was not one-sided as a few sections were claiming. 

 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Comments

