Schools to reopen on November 2 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking another step in school education reforms in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at Punadipadu school in Kankipadu mandal, near here, on Thursday.

In the next three days, 43 lakh children studying in classes 1 to 10 in the government schools will be handed over school kits comprising three pairs of uniform cloth along with stitching charges, one set each of textbooks and notebooks, workbooks, a pair of shoes with two pairs of socks, a school bag and a belt. The government has spent Rs 650 crore for the purpose. Addressing the public gathering, the Chief Minister announced that schools will be reopened on November 2.

Expressing happiness over launching the programme in the presence of parents and children, Jagan quoted Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai (One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world) and Nelson Mandela (Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world) to emphasise the importance of education. “I am telling you this because I want the children of my State to compete on the global arena and emerge victorious. For this to happen, changes have to be made in school education,” he observed. Taking a dig at the previous government, Jagan said those in that government should introspect how sincere they were to make school education reach everyone.

Describing education as a valuable asset, which can be used as an instrument to remove backwardness and change the lives for better, Jagan said firmly believing this principle, he had taken steps to bring changes in education. “Every parent desires to have their children pursue education in English medium, but it has become a costly commodity. A child’s education depends on his/her parent’s socio-economic situation. We took all these factors into consideration before bringing in revolutionary changes from Anganwadi to PG,” he noted. He explained the objective of eight different schemes including Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasti Deevena, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, Gorumudda, Sampoorna Poshan.

Students thank CM



A class 5 student Sk Tasleem of MPP School in Kankipadu said she was blessed to receive the Vidya Kanuka kit, costing around Rs 3,500, from the CM and expressed her desire to become a collector. “I want my Jagan Mama to be the Chief Minister till I become collector,” she said. Leela Lahari, class 5 student of the same school, speaking in English, said she joined government school after her class 3 owing to her family’s financial situation and today, her family is coping well and she too feels more comfortable in her present school.

Jagan inspects works



Before the launch of the programme, the CM visited a classroom in government school, revamped under Naadu Nedu. He inspected the facilities in the classroom and interacted with students. Jagan checked the leg space and height of the table in the classroom while sharing a bench with the students, putting them at ease. He personally checked the drinking water facility and carried a bag on his shoulder to assess its weight. He helped a girl in putting the bag on her back. He has shown another student how to carry a bag on a single shoulder.