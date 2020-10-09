STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shelter homes in Vizag district in dire situation, supervisors spend savings to feed inmates

None of the medical and health officials have visited the shelter homes and checked on the health condition of the inmates and staff, complained a supervisor

Published: 09th October 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While the country was under the COVID-19-imposed lockdown, shelter homes in Vizag district opened their doors to homeless persons, migrant workers, students and those in transit en route to their destinations. With no government help forthcoming, the shelter home supervisors are exhausting their savings in feeding the inmates.

Vasu Pragada, a supervisor, said, “We give shelter to anyone and they can stay for as long as they want to; we take care of all the requirements. Running the shelter home has become difficult since the state government does not support us financially, even though it claims it does. However, we are providing food to the shelter inmates with the help of volunteers. We are spending out of our savings now.”  

None of the medical and health officials have visited the shelter homes and checked on the health condition of the inmates and staff, he complained.

It may be recalled that following the rush of migrant workers from across the country during the lockdown, the government opened these homes to provide them shelter.

“We sheltered several people during the lockdown. Apart from migrants and the homeless, students also stayed here during their exams or internships since the hostels were closed for fear of the spread of COVID-19. We somehow managed with bunker beds,” he said.

"When migrants turned up in hundreds during the lockdown, maintaining social distancing became somewhat of a luxury. The threat that if one of the migrants contracted the infection, tens of people, including the shelter home staff, would be infected always dangled like a sword of Damocles. We were so afraid then,” he said.

Not much has changed. The pandemic is still there and we are grappling with it every day, Asha Latha, a helper at one of the shelters in Vizag, observed.

Vasu suggested that the government adopt the shelter homes system in New Delhi and Kerala where spacious homes were constructed for the homeless where the inmates can stay by paying Rs 5 to Rs 10 per day. This will not only make the homeless more responsible, but also we can provide them with better facilities and neat and clean rooms, he added.

Meanwhile, the staff at the shelter homes claim that they did not receive their salaries from the government for over three months for now.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Vizag shelter homes
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp