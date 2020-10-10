STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

85% students clear POLYCET,  highest in the last five years

As many as 16 students from East Godavari, seven from West Godavari and two from Visakhapatnam secured the top 25 spots. 

Published: 10th October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 88 per cent of girls and 83 per cent boys, who took the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (APPOLYCET), cleared the exam, results of which were announced on Friday. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.85 per cent. Only 20,925 of the total 71,631 candidates were girls. All the 9,293 and 2,972 candidates in the SC  and ST categories cleared the test.

Guntur has the highest pass percentage of 87.15 per cent, followed by 87.09 per cent in Srikakulam and 86.13 per cent in Nellore. Anantapaur has the lowest, 81.73 per cent. The pass percentage registered this year was the highest in the last five years. It was 84.33 per cent in 2019, 80.19 per cent in 2018, 78.20 per cent in 2017, 82.32 per cent in 2016 and 70.80 per cent in 2015.

As many as 16 students from East Godavari, seven from West Godavari and two from Visakhapatnam secured the top 25 spots. Kadapa district topped the table in terms of attendance percentage (86.55 per cent), while Vizianagaram had the lowest (66.72 per cent). Overall registration also dropped significantly as only 88,372 students registered this year, compared to 1,31,931 in 2019 and 1,34,662 in 2018.

Apart from the 49,989 seats available in private institutions, the tate has 16,155 seats in 84 government colleges and 598 more in two aided colleges. A detailed notification on  web counselling for admissions will be released shortly. The notice through media is to be treated as a call letter for web counselling even if rank card is not received by a candidate. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POLYCET
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp