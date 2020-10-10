85% students clear POLYCET,  highest in the last five years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 88 per cent of girls and 83 per cent boys, who took the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (APPOLYCET), cleared the exam, results of which were announced on Friday. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.85 per cent. Only 20,925 of the total 71,631 candidates were girls. All the 9,293 and 2,972 candidates in the SC and ST categories cleared the test.

Guntur has the highest pass percentage of 87.15 per cent, followed by 87.09 per cent in Srikakulam and 86.13 per cent in Nellore. Anantapaur has the lowest, 81.73 per cent. The pass percentage registered this year was the highest in the last five years. It was 84.33 per cent in 2019, 80.19 per cent in 2018, 78.20 per cent in 2017, 82.32 per cent in 2016 and 70.80 per cent in 2015.

As many as 16 students from East Godavari, seven from West Godavari and two from Visakhapatnam secured the top 25 spots. Kadapa district topped the table in terms of attendance percentage (86.55 per cent), while Vizianagaram had the lowest (66.72 per cent). Overall registration also dropped significantly as only 88,372 students registered this year, compared to 1,31,931 in 2019 and 1,34,662 in 2018.

Apart from the 49,989 seats available in private institutions, the tate has 16,155 seats in 84 government colleges and 598 more in two aided colleges. A detailed notification on web counselling for admissions will be released shortly. The notice through media is to be treated as a call letter for web counselling even if rank card is not received by a candidate.