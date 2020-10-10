Andhra Pradesh EAMCET results: Vizag boy bags 1st rank, 84.78 per cent candidates clear exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 84.78 per cent of students have cleared the engineering stream of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET 2020), while 91.77 per cent of aspirants got through the agriculture and medical stream.

The EAMCET results were announced by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh here on Saturday. V Sainath from Vizag topped the engineering stream of EAMCET, while Chaitanya Sindhu from Guntur stood first in medical.

As many as 1,56,953 candidates took the engineering stream of EAMCET, while the number of aspirants for the agriculture and medical stream was 75,858. The pass percentage in EAMCET has increased significantly this year, compared to last year.

“A total of 84.78 per cent of students passed the engineering stream this year as against 71.61 per cent in 2019,” Suresh said. The Education Minister said the exam centres of 15,276 students were changed as per their choice in view of Covid. The JNTUK officials ensured that every student got his/her preferred exam centre, he said.

75-25 pattern for admission: Minister

Responding to the grievance of some students and parents that the question papers given in a few sessions of EAMCET were quite easy, Suresh said, “We conducted EAMCET in several sessions this year due to Covid and different question papers were given for each session. However, 75-25 pattern will be followed in the admission process to ensure justice to every student.

As per the pattern, 75 per cent weightage will be given to EAMCET results and 25 per cent to the Intermediate marks of students. This is called normalisation process and it will be followed properly.”

A total of 1,85,936 candidates registered for the engineering stream of EAMCET and 87,652 for the agriculture and medical stream, while 641 applied for both the streams. Of them, 1,56,953 (84.41 per cent) candidates wrote the engineering stream.

In all, 75,858 (86.54 per cent) students took the agriculture and medical stream and 261 appeared for both the streams. V Sainath from Visakhapatnam bagged the first rank in the engineering stream, while Chaitanya Sindhu from Guntur topped the agriculture and medical stream. Four other students figured among the top 10 rankers in the engineering stream and seven in the agriculture and medical stream from Andhra Pradesh. Five students from Telangana got the top ranks in the engineering stream and two in the agriculture and medical stream.

“Right from my school days, I wanted to become a doctor. Both my parents are doctors and they are the biggest inspiration for me. Their encouragement and my teachers’ support helped me bag the first rank. I want to join AIIMS Delhi and pursue MBBS. I would decide my further course of studies after MBBS. I also want to do research from AIIMS Delhi. The credit mainly goes to my school teachers, who taught me Physics and Chemistry in eighth, ninth and tenth classes, followed by proper guidance by lecturers in Intermediate. I used to study 12 to 13 hours a day.

The general medical discussions at home with my parents are of great use to me. I hope NEET results come good. I am expecting a top rank. Based on it, I would be able to get admission in AIIMS Delhi,” Sindhu told TNIE. A separate test was conducted for 97 students, who could not appear for EAMCET earlier as they tested positive for Covid, on October 7. Of the total, 77 appeared for the test. The results were delayed by two days as the answer papers of the 77 candidates were also evaluated, the minister explained.

EAMCET was conducted in 14 sessions (nine engineering and five agriculture and medical) at 118 centres in AP and Telangana. The rank cards will be available on the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website from October 14. The results were also sent to the registered mobile number of students. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.