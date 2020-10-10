STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services, appoint Arogya Mitras: Andhra CM to officials

Reddy said that Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services and more focus should be made on appointing Arogya Mitrason the helpdesks of all Arogyasri hospitals.

Published: 10th October 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the health officials to fill in the requirement of help desk--Arogya Mitras all across the state.

Reddy said that Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services and more focus should be made on appointing Arogya Mitrason the helpdesks of all Arogyasri hospitals.

"Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a unique system of grading hospitals based on how well they tackle the pandemic. Though updated daily, the grading is presently being published every week. The grading system should also be implemented for medical services and facilities in Arogyasri hospitals," Reddy said.

He said that the entire process should be completed within 15 days.

He stated that 6 major standards should be maintained in all hospitals - Infrastructure, doctor and paramedic accessibility, sanitation, standard medications and quality food.

Chief Minister directed that all these six standards must be strictly enforced in Arogyasri hospitals.

"The same standards should be followed in all COVID hospitals too. The helpline number 104 call center should work more efficiently. 'Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour of making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated," he said.

A total of 5,145 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 7,44,864.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths. The state reported 6,110 recoveries from the virus on Friday. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arogya Mitras YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp