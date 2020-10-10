STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coastal districts on alert as heavy rains to persist four more days

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the Central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and move west-­northwestwards and cross North Andhra coast as a depression on Monday.

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the coastal districts in the State have been put on alert in view of the IMD forecast of depression in the Bay of Bengal and more rains under its influence in the next 3-4 days. 

According to the IMD report, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, which now lies over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal. 

