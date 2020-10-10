STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diwakar Reddy creates flutter in Mines Department office

Pointing out the inspections  conducted by mines department officials at the mines belonging to him and his family, the former MP demanded to know what was their intention.

Published: 10th October 2020 09:24 AM

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting

JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Senior TDP leader and former minister JC Diwakar Reddy created a flutter at the Mines Department office in Tadipatri on Friday by threatening the officials with dire consequences once the TDP is back in power. 

On Friday morning, Diwakar Reddy along with around twenty followers came to the office of Assistant Director, Department of Mines, in Tadipatri. Leaving behind his men, he went inside the office and entered into a heated argument with the staff. 

Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the YSRC government of targeting him. “They foisted false cases against my brother JC Prabhakar Reddy and now they are targeting me,” he alleged. 

Pointing out the inspections  conducted by mines department officials at the mines belonging to him and his family, the former MP demanded to know what was their intention. He said once the TDP came back to power, his party activists will “take care” of the officials and police. 

