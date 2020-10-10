TDP to protest in solidarity with Amaravati ryots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling upon the party leaders and cadre all over the State to actively take part in the protests as part of 300 days of Amaravati agitation a grand success, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has directed them to expose the injustice being done by the YSRC government to the farmers, who gave their ancestral lands for the construction of the capital city.

He asked the party leaders to hold ‘Amaravati Parirakshana Solidarity Rallies’ on Sunday morning. For the next three days, solidarity meetings and protests should be taken up in all mandals, he said. Addressing a teleconference with the party leaders on Friday, Naidu said that ‘sky lantern’ protests would be held on Sunday night. On Monday morning, solidarity demonstrations would be held at all the mandal revenue offices.

Stating that all the participants should wear face mask and follow the Covid-19 protocol by observing physical distance, he said that there should be no participation of more than 100 persons during each protest, to be organised for three days.

“Five years would be completed by this Vijayadasami for the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Amaravati Capital construction was taken up as a ‘yagna’ for the benefit of all the people in all the 13 districts. All efforts were made to overcome the losses caused during the bifurcation with the help of development,’’ he said. Reiterating that the farmers gave 34,000 acres of land for the capital because of their complete trust in the government and in the Indian democracy, he alleged that the YSRC government committed breach of trust and decided to destroy the lives of future generations. If this was allowed to happen, no farmer anywhere in the country would come forward to give their lands for development projects in the future. The motherland will not forgive anybody if the farmers were betrayed and cheated, he asserted.

Stating that Rs 2 lakh crore worth wealth was destroyed in Amaravati, Naidu said that the future generations would not forgive this government for this. Capital buildings constructed with a cost of Rs 10,000 crore were allowed to go waste. Every other State was getting 30 to 40 per cent income from their Capital cities. But, the YSRC regime has spoiled this chance for AP, he said.The YSRC did nothing till now even for Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, he said.

