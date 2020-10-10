TTD cottages to get new facilities next year

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To provide better amenities at affordable prices at pilgrim cottages, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is renovating the cottages in Tirumala, the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Some of the work taken up in the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2021, so devotees can use the facility by summer, when the rush is expected to be at its peak. The rest of the work is to be completed by November 2021. The guest houses being renovated are for common pilgrims, with a daily tariff of `50-100.

As many as 15 departments of the TTD are working in tandem to complete the work before the deadline. The main goal is to ensure comfortable accommodation for pilgrims so they can have hassle-free darshan.

“We have been working since the first week of June at Rambagicha Guest House (RBGH) and Sudarshan (first new choultry), and the estimated cost of the work is `7.80 crore,” said TTD Executive Engineer S Chandrasekhar.

“A total of 150 rooms in RBGH-II and 140 rooms in Sudarshan choultry are being renovated. Though we were asked to complete the works in a year, we are confident of finishing it by March,” he said, adding that the work has been stopped temporarily in view of Brahmotsavams, and will be resumed after the rituals.

As part of the renovation, vitrified tiles are being laid, sanitary lines are being replaced, and work is being done on the water supply lines, furniture and electrical fixtures. The cottages will also be painted. Western-style commodes are also being installed.

Engineering department officials said that wherever needed, doors and windows are being replaced. “Apart from Rambhageecha and Sudharshan guest houses, 200 rooms in the Sanku Mitta Cottage (SMC) area are being renovated. The deadline to complete the work is November 15, 2021 and we are confident of completing it on time,” said SMC area engineer YS Kumar.

He added tenders for the renovation of 200 rooms in the SMC area have been finalised for `5 crore. Most SMC area cottages are old and in need of repair. They will now get modern fixtures such as taps, vitrified tiles and geysers.