STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD cottages to get new facilities next year

As many as 15 departments of the TTD are working in tandem to complete the work before the deadline.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Workers renovate a cottage in Tirumala on Friday | Express

Workers renovate a cottage in Tirumala on Friday | Express

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To provide better amenities at affordable prices at pilgrim cottages, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is renovating the cottages in Tirumala, the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Some of the work taken up in the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2021, so devotees can use the facility by summer, when the rush is expected to be at its peak. The rest of the work is to be completed by November 2021. The guest houses being renovated are for common pilgrims, with a daily tariff of `50-100.

As many as 15 departments of the TTD are working in tandem to complete the work before the deadline. The main goal is to ensure comfortable accommodation for pilgrims so they can have hassle-free darshan.
“We have been working since the first week of June at Rambagicha Guest House (RBGH) and Sudarshan (first new choultry), and the estimated cost of the work is `7.80 crore,” said TTD Executive Engineer S Chandrasekhar.

“A total of 150 rooms in RBGH-II and 140 rooms in Sudarshan choultry are being renovated. Though we were asked to complete the works in a year, we are confident of finishing it by March,” he said, adding that the work has been stopped temporarily in view of Brahmotsavams, and will be resumed after the rituals.

As part of the renovation, vitrified tiles are being laid, sanitary lines are being replaced, and work is being done on the water supply lines, furniture and electrical fixtures. The cottages will also be painted. Western-style commodes are also being installed.

Engineering department officials said that wherever needed, doors and windows are being replaced. “Apart from Rambhageecha and Sudharshan guest houses, 200 rooms in the Sanku Mitta Cottage (SMC) area are being renovated. The deadline to complete the work is November 15, 2021 and we are confident of completing it on time,” said SMC area engineer YS Kumar.

He added tenders for the renovation of 200 rooms in the SMC area have been finalised for `5 crore. Most SMC area cottages are old and in need of repair. They will now get modern fixtures such as taps, vitrified tiles and geysers.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp