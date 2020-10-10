STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam beaches to get a makeover

The redevelopment project will change the face of the beach as tourists coming to the city will have access to modern amenities, he added.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Two girls taking a selfie on a sunny day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To enhance the beauty of the beaches of Visakhapatnam, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed to develop them under the Beachfront Redevelopment Project. The detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment project, estimated to cost `250 crore, has already been prepared. 

The project has been split into four phases. Phase-1 will be taken up from 3.5-km-long road coastal battery to Park Hotel Junction with `109 crore with Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project funds.

GVMC chief engineer M Venkateswara Rao told TNIE on Friday that tenders for the project have been finalised and works will start from November. He said as part of the project, separate tracks will be laid for cycling and walking. Also, children entertainment zones, amphitheatres for cultural programmes, open gyms, ultra modern toilets, landscaping and service road along the Beach Road will come up. These works are scheduled to be completed within 18 months, he said. Standard Infratech India Private Ltd of Hyderabad will jointly undertake the project along with GVMC.

Venkateswara Rao said the project was originally proposed after the city was hit by Cyclone Hudhud and the works are starting now. He said work orders were given in September last. The redevelopment project will change the face of the beach as tourists coming to the city will have access to modern amenities, he added.

