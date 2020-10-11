Amaravati stir at 300 days, JAC to hit streets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced that it would hold a protest rally in Vijayawada on Sunday and stage demonstration in front of all mandal revenue offices across the State on Monday, opposing the YSRC government’s decision to trifurcate the State capital.

Monday marks the completion of 300 days of agitation launched by the farmers of Amaravati, following the announcement of relocation of executive capital to Vizag by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Dec, 2019.

The YSRC leaders were trying to paint the agitators as those belonging to a particular caste and a political party, JAC members said. “There are people from all communities and parties. The YSRC leaders should stop portraying us as people belonging to a party. There are over 29,000 farmers from all communities,” they pointed out.