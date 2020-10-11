Andhra Pradesh Governor hails Pasayat’s contributions to the nation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated as chief guest at the 108th birth anniversary celebrations of late Viswanath Pasayat, a legendary figure in the freedom movement and an eminent jurist, held in Cuttack on Saturday, through video conference from Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Viswanath Pasayat was a social leader, senior advocate and freedom fighter. He said though Viswanath Pasayat hailed from a zamindar family, he fought for the weaker and underprivileged sections of the society by giving up his comforts for the love towards the motherland.

“Pasayat was inspired by the call given by Mahatma Gandhi and the sacrifices of freedom fighters and played an active role in the revolt against the British rule. Pasayat will always be remembered for defending the rights of freedom fighters, who were put in jail by the British,” he said.

As the editor of ‘Adhunika’ newspaper, Pasayat inspired people to join the movement, the Governor said and at the same time described Justice Arijit Pasayat, retired Judge of the Supreme Court and a legal luminary, as a worthy son of a worthy father.

The event commenced with a message from Justice Arijit Pasayat. K Parasaran, senior Supreme Court advocate, delivering a lecture on ‘Constitutional morality and Constitutional protection’, said over a period of time, the interpretation of Constitutional morality has become subjective in nature with different legal personalities giving different opinions.