BJP, Jana Sena slam govt for naming scheme after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government’s priorities were marketing and misappropriation, BJP and Jana Sena leaders slammed the government for naming a Centrally-funded scheme after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The Narendra Modi government has given Rs 417.4 crore (60 per cent) for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in which the State government’s share is only 40 per cent. Marketing and misappropriation have taken place over welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have clearly inherited naming Central government schemes after himself from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu,” BJP State co-incharge and party’s national secretary Sunil Deodhar claimed. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also echoed a similar view.

“Instead of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, it should have been named Modi-Jagananna Gari Kanuka,” Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Saturday.