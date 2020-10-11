Day after threat, cases filed against JC Diwakar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tadipatri police registered a case against former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy under Sections 506 and 153A of the IPC for intimidation and wanton vilification of police personnel.

Diwakar on Friday created a flutter in the Mines Department Office in Tadipatri by issuing warning to mining department officials and police. Earlier, Mines department officials reportedly issued show cause notices pertaining to limestone mines in Muchukota of Tadipatri region.

They inspected the mines based on the complaints that mining is being carried out in violation of rules. A few weeks ago, cases were registered against JC brothers for obstructing police and making unwarranted comments against a personnel.