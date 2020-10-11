GITAM college inviting applications for admissions into all law programmes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University, School of Law is inviting applications from students for admission into five-year integrated honours programme in BA LLB and BBA LLB and one-year LLM programme in IPR and Cyber Law, Corporate and Commercial Law and International Law.

According to a release on Saturday, Director Anitha Rao said admissions for all the law programmes for the academic year were in progress. The programmes have been designed after approval by Bar Council of India and are recognised by University Grants Commission.

“Besides theoretical components of various laws, the students will get intensive practical exposure to the application of the law through moot courts, court visits, case diaries, interaction with central prison inmates, juvenile homes and select NGOs to create human rights and consumer rights awareness,” Anitha Rao said.

Admissions to the programmes were based on the marks or grades of Intermediate or its equivalent, scores of LSAT India-2020 and CLAT-2020. For more details, students contact GITAM School of Law on 9711599082.