Jawahar Reddy takes charge as new TTD EO

KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took charge as the new Executive Officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Published: 11th October 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy treks to Tirumala along the Alipiri footpath route on Saturday.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy treks to Tirumala along the Alipiri footpath route on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took charge as the new Executive Officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He assumed charge from EO (FAC) AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

Later at a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili, he was also administered the oath as the member secretary of the temple trust board. As is the practice, the temple priests showered Vedasirvachanam on him and his family members at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Speaking to media after assuming charge as the TTD EO, he said would give his best in meeting the requirements of the visiting devotees. The focus will be laid on strengthening the existing system and at the same time explore new amenities for providing a better governance.

Reminiscing his college days in Tirupati, he said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to serve the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara – a dream which he had been pursuing for several years. Earlier, he trekked to the sacred shrine along the Alipiri footpath route and also had his head tonsured in fulfilment of his prayers. As is the laid down tradition, he also paid a visit to the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy ahead of visiting the main temple.

TTD JEO P Basant Kumar, JEO (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, TTD board member Siva Kumar, Additional CVSO Siva kumar Reddy, Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Deputy EO R-1 Balaji, VGO Manohar and others were present.

Later in the evening, the EO had darshan of Goddess Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanur temple. He was given a traditional welcome on his arrival at the entrance of the temple. After darshan of the presiding deity, he was offered prasadam. Telangana IG Nagi Reddy and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University V-C Vishnuvardhan Reddy also had darshan of the goddess.

Golden Satari worth Rs 35.89L donated

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan donated golden Satari worth Rs 35.89 lakh to presiding deity of Tirumala temple Lord Venkateswara on Saturday  He handed over the Satari to Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy at Srivari temple

